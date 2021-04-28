Watching from afar, Congress will make or break Biden agenda

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, the chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington. Ahead of President Joe Bidens joint address to Congress, lawmakers are intensifying the push make sure key priorities are included. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – The most striking part of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday may be the absence of most members of Congress, the very House and Senate lawmakers who will make or break the new administration’s agenda.

Despite an audience thinned by coronavirus restrictions and wary after the Capitol siege, it is Congress that will determine whether Biden’s sweeping $4 trillion proposals to invest in America and revive the role of government will come to pass.

“The president, he can put together whatever laundry list he would like to see Congress act on,” said Frances Lee, a professor of politics and public affairs at Princeton, “but in the end, it will be Congress deciding what to take up.”

Unlike his recent predecessors, Biden is a veteran of the legislative process and appears eager to reengage Congress as a co-equal branch in governing.

When President Donald Trump addressed Congress, he largely relied on the sheer force of his personality to muscle his ideas into law, with mixed success. With soaring speeches, President Barack Obama ultimately worked around a resistant Congress using his “pen and phone” to push a second-term agenda through executive actions.

Biden is personally courting lawmakers with gusto, inviting them to meetings at the White House and sending his advisers to Capitol Hill, as he tries to nudge the narrowly split Congress to join his massive effort to reinvest in America.

“Look, you’ve got a 50-50 Senate, where everybody’s vote counts, and you got a House that’s closely divided, and there’s going to be a lot of give and take, I think, in this process,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who had been a Biden rival in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“But I think the direction the administration has taken is a very good and consequential one for the country,” he said. "This perpetual underinvestment has caught up to us.”

