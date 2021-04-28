Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is "wishful thinking," Cheney said Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or "maybe embarrass her family by running for president" to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite,File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday.

Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming,” Cheney said.

“It's a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our ag industry, our families,” added Cheney, the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney joined nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the U.S. House in voting to impeach. She has called it a vote of her conscience against Trump's betrayal of his office and oath to uphold the Constitution.

Ad

In February, the Wyoming Republican Party central committee censured Cheney for her vote. Four Republicans already are running against her in 2022.

They include two state legislators, Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne and Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper, who aren't well known beyond Wyoming's two biggest cities. Two other Republican opponents are even less well-known. Wyoming's top elected officials have either voiced support for Cheney or not weighed in on her impeachment vote.