Biden to hold first news conference Thursday

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room following the passage of the American Rescue Plan in the U.S. Senate at the White House on March 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed the latest COVID-19 relief bill by 50 to 49 on a party-line vote, after an all-night session.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will hold his first news conference Thursday.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m.

Here are some of the topics the president is likely to address.

COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines

Biden is sure to field questions about the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines after AstraZeneca released new data showing its vaccine is 76% effective at preventing serious illness from the virus.

Economy

The president will likely also be asked about the economy after news of falling unemployment filings was announced Thursday. It’s the fewest number of filings since the pandemic began.

Gun control

After 18 people were killed in a pair of mass shootings in a week, Biden has said he wants to make gun control a legislative priority, saying Tuesday “we have to act.” Democrats have vowed to vote on gun control measures.

North Korea

With the latest missile test in North Korea, reporters are sure to have some questions about how Biden plans to handle relations with the secretive nation.