Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON – Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the U.S. homeland, officials said Wednesday in a unclassified intelligence report released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The assessment, in a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, echoes warnings made by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified earlier this month that the threat from domestic violent extremism was “metastasizing” in the country.

Extremists seen as risks for violence are motivated by a range of ideologies, including belief in conspiracy theories promoting violence, concerns over restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and belief that November's presidential election was fraudulently conducted, according to a concise public summary of the report.

The full report follows a request by President Joe Biden for a threat assessment on the threat posed by white supremacists and other domestic extremists.