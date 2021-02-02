WATCH LIVE: Abbott delivers annual State of the State address

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his annual State of the State address Monday night.

Among the topics Abbott is expected to address are the coronavirus pandemic and his priorities for the state’s current legislative session.

The governor usually delivers the speech at the Capitol before a joint session of the Legislature. This year, because of the pandemic, Abbott will be speaking from a small business in Central Texas.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the speech.

