WATCH LIVE: House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives on Monday will deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to begin about 6 p.m. Houston time, is part of the process of beginning the second impeachment trial for Trump.

Trump was impeached by the House earlier this month on a charge of incitement of insurrection. The charge stems from the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the ceremony.

