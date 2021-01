The White House is set to hold the first news conference since Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.

Jen Psaki, the incoming press secretary, will lead the briefing. She will likely be a familiar face to some, as she served as the spokeswoman for the State Department during some of the Obama administration.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Houston time.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.