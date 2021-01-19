Trump releases farewell address

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump released a farewell address Tuesday on YouTube.

“As I conclude my term as the 45th president of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together,” Trump said. “We did what we came here to do.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a departure ceremony in Washington on Wednesday morning, several hours before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in at the U.S. Capitol.

