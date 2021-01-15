‘He did not incite a riot’: For some supporters, faith in Trump is unwavering

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HOUSTON – Bob Bagley was among the thousands of people who made their way to Washington last week to support President Donald Trump.

Bagley said he did not enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and he does not believe Trump supporters were a part of any violence.

Bagley is a member of the Montgomery County Hospital District Board of Directors and a staunch Trump supporter.

KPRC 2 reporter Robert Arnold’s conversation with Bagley took place on Jan. 8. Since the interview, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection and criminal charges have been filed against dozens of protesters in relation to the breach of the Capitol building.

Given the events of the past week, Bagley was asked if he wanted to provide additional comments from those given during the interview. He declined.

‘Why did you go?’

“We went to support President Trump,” Bagley said. “He asked for patriots to come out and support him in this.”

“Do you still believe the election was illegitimately won by Joe Biden?” Arnold asked.

“Absolutely,” Bagley replied.

Bagley is firm in his belief, despite dozens of courts rejecting lawsuits from the Trump campaign and a joint statement from the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, reading “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

“That’s just it,” Bagley said. “The media is not accepting the truth. The judicial system is not accepting any of the hearings. They’ve not allowed any of the stuff to come forward in the hearings.”

Bagley also defends Trump’s remarks on Jan 6.

“He did not incite a riot,” Bagley said. “He had nothing to do with what took place inside the Capitol.”

“Why did you guys march to the Capitol?” Arnold asked.

“We wanted a show of force to the legislators that we were there and (to let them know) we were watching them,” Bagley said.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 4 Bob Bagley took these photos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

‘I didn’t see any violence’

Bagley said he did not enter the Capitol, and he is not accused of any wrongdoing. He said he stayed in the grassy area outside holding a “Texans for Trump” flag.

“I didn’t see any violence,” Bagley said. “I didn’t see anything taking place other than the cops trying to get rid of everybody that was in the area.”

Bagley said he has since seen footage of what happened inside the Capitol. Despite the FBI stating they have found no connection to ANTIFA among those arrested and charged with breaching the building, Bagley believes outside agitators are responsible for the violence.

“I don’t believe anybody that was doing anything violent was a Trump supporter,” Bagley said. “I can’t say that people that were Trump supporters didn’t follow them in there, but I’m pretty sure none of them were violent. We left a nice, peaceful rally at the White House and peacefully marched, singing hymns and singing the national anthem.”

Bagley said he does not support the acts of violence that took place.

“There was no need for any violence that took place,” said Bagley.

In pre-recorded messages, the president has spoken out against the violence at the Capitol. The messages came after numerous current and former lawmakers accused Trump of inciting the crowd at his rally. The president is also accused of falsely telling his supporters Vice President Mike Pence and Congress had the authority to change the outcome of the election.

“I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,” Trump said in a video released Wednesday after he was impeached for a second time. “Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement.”

“How do you view what happened at the Capitol?” Arnold asked.

“Well, we’ve already had a coup, and that was from the deep state that was trying to get Trump removed,” Bagley said. “It’s pretty much been a coup since he’s been in office.”

The future

Bagley said he also does not believe President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in to office on Jan 20.

“I still think there are things that, constitutionally, that could take place,” Bagley said.

“Like what?” Arnold asked.

“I’m not at liberty to say,” Bagley replied.

“Why can’t you say what you think can still be done, constitutionally?” Arnold asked.

“I, have, don’t have proof,” Bagley replied. “It’s just what I believe. It’s what I’ve read. I’m not a legal scholar on the Constitution.”

Bagley also takes a dim view of Republican lawmakers who spoke out against Trump or who did not object during Congress’ certification of the electoral college vote.

“We’ll find a replacement for Dan Crenshaw,” Bagley said. “We’ll find a replacement for Kevin Brady and for a number of other people that wouldn’t stand for the Constitution.”