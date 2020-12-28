74ºF

10 bills to watch in 2021 Texas legislative session

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Legislature
HOUSTON – Texas’ 87th legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2021.

Members of the state’s House and Senate began filing bills on Nov. 9.

To better illustrate the political split across the Lone Star State, a data science consulting firm January Advisors created geographic maps outlining bills filed in Texas.

Here’s a look at 10 house and senate bills to watch in 2021 that were filed by lawmakers from the Houston area:

1. House Bill 36

Relating to abolishing Confederate Heroes Day.

2. House Bill 52

Relating to the creation of certain criminal offenses concerning firearm sales at gun shows; authorizing a fee.

3. House Bill 55

Relating to the carrying and possession of a concealed handgun by a school marshal.

4. House Bill 60

Relating to an increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

5. House Bill 69

Relating to prohibiting abortion at or after 12 weeks post-fertilization.

6. House Bill 99

Relating to the possession of two ounces or less of marijuana; authorizing a fee.

7. Senate Bill 68

Relating to a duty for peace officers to intervene and make a report when a peace officer uses excessive force.

8. Senate Bill 69

Relating to prohibiting the use of certain techniques when using force to make an arrest or search.

9. Senate Bill 250

Relating to authorizing the possession, use, cultivation, distribution, transportation and delivery of medical cannabis for medical use by patients for whom a physician determines medical use is the best available treatment for the patient’s medical condition or symptoms and the licensing of medical cannabis dispensing organizations; authorizing fees.

10. Senate Joint Resolution 15

Proposing a constitutional amendment requiring the state to expand eligibility for Medicaid to certain persons under the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

