10 bills to watch in 2021 Texas legislative session

HOUSTON – Texas’ 87th legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2021.

Members of the state’s House and Senate began filing bills on Nov. 9.

To better illustrate the political split across the Lone Star State, a data science consulting firm January Advisors created geographic maps outlining bills filed in Texas.

Here’s a look at 10 house and senate bills to watch in 2021 that were filed by lawmakers from the Houston area:

Relating to abolishing Confederate Heroes Day.

Relating to the creation of certain criminal offenses concerning firearm sales at gun shows; authorizing a fee.

Relating to the carrying and possession of a concealed handgun by a school marshal.

Relating to an increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Relating to prohibiting abortion at or after 12 weeks post-fertilization.

Relating to the possession of two ounces or less of marijuana; authorizing a fee.

Relating to a duty for peace officers to intervene and make a report when a peace officer uses excessive force.

Relating to prohibiting the use of certain techniques when using force to make an arrest or search.

Relating to authorizing the possession, use, cultivation, distribution, transportation and delivery of medical cannabis for medical use by patients for whom a physician determines medical use is the best available treatment for the patient’s medical condition or symptoms and the licensing of medical cannabis dispensing organizations; authorizing fees.

Proposing a constitutional amendment requiring the state to expand eligibility for Medicaid to certain persons under the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.