WATCH LIVE: Former candidate charged with election fraud in case of ‘ghost candidate’ on primary ballot

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has learned that former candidate for state representative, Richard Bonton, has been indicted by a Harris County Grand Jury on multiple charges including election fraud.

Bonton, 37, was a candidate in the March 2020 Democratic primary for State House District 142.

Bonton, along with two other candidates, were in the race against incumbent State Rep. Harold Dutton, who has held the office since 1984.

According to the indictment obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Bonton is charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with a government record, tampering with a governmental record and election fraud. The most serious charge is tampering with a governmental record, which is a felony.

As KPRC 2 reported on December 3, a “ghost candidate” named Natasha Ruiz appeared on the ballot out of nowhere to claim 20% of the vote. Concerns raised days after the election included questions as to whether Ruiz was actually a real person.

Seventeen elected Democratic officials called for an investigation in March. Last week, Dutton told KPRC 2, “We as elected officials have to protect the integrity of the election process.”

KPRC 2 Investigates also has learned other individuals are expected to be indicted.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

More on this developing story tonight on the KPRC 2 News at 4 and 5 pm.