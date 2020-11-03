Battleground races we’re watching across the U.S. today

Political teams across Graham Media Group are watching “battleground” races in Texas, Florida, Michigan and Virginia. Here’s what we’re tracking, plus more key races across the U.S. that may decide the 2020 Election.

TEXAS

The entire state of Texas itself is something of a battleground with Democrats holding onto a longshot hope of turning the long-red state blue. Texans haven’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976, and President Donald Trump holds a slight lead in the latest polls.

But there are cracks for Democrats at the U.S. House level. Here’s a report from KPRC2 in Houston and KSAT in San Antonio on competitive districts in the Lone Star state:

Follow all Texas results on Click2Houston and KSAT.com.

FLORIDA

Ask Florida political reporters where the battlegrounds are in their state and they’ll say, “Everywhere.” Easy to understand. Statewide elections in the Sunshine State have razor-thin margins, though leaning to Republicans. Here are two key counties to watch on Election Night as results pour in. Expect early vote totals from Florida; they’ve been counting early voting ballots for three days.

Follow all Florida results on News4Jax, ClickOrlando and Local 10 (Miami).

MICHIGAN

While “mitten” state polls (look at Michigan on a map) are leaning to Biden, there’s another statewide race WDIV in Detroit is watching closing. The U.S. Senate race between Sen. Gary Peters (D) and John James is one of a handful of Senate races that is a must-watch election night.

The newsroom is also watching Macomb County, a county Trump won in 2016 and then became the poster-community for his win over Hillary Clinton.

Follow all Michigan results on ClickOnDetroit.

VIRGINIA

In southwestern Virginia, the District 5 House race is a toss-up between Bob Good and Cameron Webb. Good defeated incumbent Republican Denver Riggleman at their party convention.

Follow Virginia results on WSLS.com.

Battleground Map