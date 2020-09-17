Spring Branch drug counselor accused of sexually assaulting 3 women patients

HOUSTON – A Spring Branch drug counselor is accused of sexually preying on troubled women he was supposed to be helping.

Michael Hubacek, 42, was charged with sexually assaulting three women that were clients of the private substance abuse treatment centers he operates in Spring Branch.

He was arrested Wednesday morning and made his first court appearance to hear the charges against him.

Hubacek was first investigated in February 2018 after a 27-year-old client he was counseling at the Sober Living Center, located at 2215 Bauer, complained to police that he took her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her. According to court records, the woman said Hubacek beforehand offered a trade, quoting him as saying, “If you do me this favor, I will do you a favor and write this letter to your judge.”

Questioned by police at the time, Hubacek claimed the encounter was consensual.

In August 2018, a second woman, a 35-year-old patient at the Take Action Recovery center, located at 9112 Spring Branch Dr., told police Hubacek forced sexually assaulted and assaulted her, which she later had to be treated for a concussion.

A third alleged victim came forward in January 2020. A 26-year-old woman in treatment at the Sober Living Center alleged that Hubacek first lent her money to buy heroin, then brought her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Police are concerned that there could be more victims.