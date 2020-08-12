‘Tears in my eyes.’: Houston and Texas leaders react to Biden-Harris run in 2020 election

HOUSTON – In a historical move, former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) will be running mate for the 2020 elections. Harris is the first Black and Indian American woman to be selected to run for the second-highest office in U.S.

The move prompted swift reaction from Democrat and Republican leaders in Houston, Texas and the country.

‘Tears in my eyes but joy in my soul'

In a thread on Twitter, the Black Congresswoman from Houston applauded Biden’s move of selecting another Black woman as a running mate. She said she had “tears” in her eyes.

2/3 America’s journey towards building back better, the Biden/Harris team will represent to the world all of the values of democracy and equality and justice and freedom that we all have fought for throughout our lives. America, a change is coming.... — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) August 11, 2020

‘Left-wing mob’

The Republican National Convention issued a statement saying the “left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy.” See their full statement below:

“A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

‘This is our moment'

Texas Democrats said in a statement that Harris “exemplifies what is great about Democratic Party.” See their full statement below:

“Texas Democrats could not be more thrilled to hear that Senator Kamala Harris will be our next Vice President. Senator Harris is everything that exemplifies what is great about the Democratic Party: a policy wonk who fights for the people, a leader who is willing to speak truth and stand up to those who seek to do us harm, and a warrior for justice who has spent her entire life trying to do what’s right. Simply put Kamala Harris is a leader who will never stop fighting for the people.

“Whether it’s fighting to lower mortality rates for Black women, ensuring that Americans struggling from COVID - 19 are getting the support they need, working inside of our criminal justice system to reform it, or holding the Trump Administration accountable on the crucial Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, simply put Kamala Harris leads. She and Vice President Biden are the right team to lead America out of the dark era of Trumpism and into our next generation.

“With the Biden/Harris ticket and the biggest coordinated campaign in Texas Democratic Party history, there’s never been a better time to be a Texas Democrat. Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country. If Donald Trump loses Texas, he cannot win the election. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, Texas Democrats will win the White House, take out John Cornyn, flip several Congressional seats, break the supermajority in the State Senate, take back the Texas House, and win hundreds of local elections across the state. This is our moment.”

‘Identity politics, not character'

The Texas GOP issued a statement on its website claiming the “radical left demanded that Joe Biden choose a Black female for his VP running mate.” Read their full statement below:

Former VP and Democrat presidential nominee appears to have chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP running mate.

In Texas we do not want the failed economic policies of California — nor its far left progressive socialism — in the Lone Star State. There’s a reason why people are fleeing California, and other failed blue states, for the growth, opportunity, and promise of Texas.

The radical left demanded that Joe Biden choose a Black female for his VP running mate. For them it’s about identity politics, not character.

Sen. Kamala Harris has done nothing to resolve the issues facing the American Black community, or, for that matter, Americans, period.

‘Historic moment of diversity and inclusion'

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined fellow Democrats in lauding Biden for his pick.

I applaud former Vice President @JoeBiden on his selection of @KamalaHarris as his running mate.



She is prepared and ready to serve for such a time as this.



This is another historic moment of diversity and inclusion for our country.#BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/4y9um9Rnah — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 11, 2020

‘Honored to join him’

Harris herself tweeted soon after the announcement was made.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

‘Phony Kamala Harris'

President Donald Trump tweeted a campaign attack ad slamming Biden and Harris soon after the announcement was made. In it, Trump’s campaign said voters “rejected Harris.” See the tweet below:

‘Joe Biden nailed this decision'

Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support of his former Vice President’s decision. He said by picking Harris, Biden “underscored his own judgement and character.”