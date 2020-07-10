Decision 2020: Where US Senate candidates MJ Hegar and Royce West stand on major issues

HOUSTON – Texas will hold its 2020 primary runoff election on July 14.

Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and Texas State Sen. Royce West, both Democrats, are squaring off for their party’s ticket in November against incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Here’s what to know about the candidates and their stance on the big issues:

Healthcare

MJ Hegar

Wants to create a public option to make Medicare available for all those who want it

Believes every child should have healthcare coverage

Wants to protect the progress made by the Affordable Care Act while making improvements

Will stand up for Texans against special interests who put profits over people

Believes Big Pharma interests must be held accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic

Royce West

Believes healthcare is a basic human right, not a privilege reserved for only those who can afford it

Believes the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was a monumental step for the American healthcare system, but it didn’t go far enough

Wants to ensure that everyone who wants to enroll in the ACA can do so, without forcing others to forfeit their employer-sponsored insurance

Wants to continue educating people on the importance of mental health and include those services with basic healthcare packages

Says he will fight to ensure every Texan receives the affordable care we all deserve

Education

MJ Hegar

Believes every child should have access to an affordable and quality education

Wants teachers, educators, and school staff to be paid salaries worthy of the critical service they provide to society

Wants to put an end to the government profiting off loans by lowering interest rates on student debt

Wants to ensure all higher education — from apprenticeship programs to vocational training to degree programs — is more affordable for current and future students

Wants to encourage support for and investment in vocational programs

Royce West

Wants to ensure funding follows low-income students

Wants a statewide pay increase for teachers

Wants to offer debt relief programs for college graduates

Wants to invest in community colleges, offering free tuition for low-income students

Wants to make the path from a community college into a 4-year institution easier to navigate for students

Women’s rights

MJ Hegar

Supports federal law codifying Roe v. Wade

Believes politicians should not legislate a woman’s most intimate decisions

Supports organizations that are providing communities with needed women’s health care services

Is opposed to efforts to shutter clinics that provide critical care to women all over Texas, especially in rural areas

Wants to provide support for women and families by increasing access to sex education, affordable over-the-counter contraception, and cost-effective childcare

Royce West

Believes a woman has the right to make decisions about her body

Believes any issue involving a woman’s healthcare is between her and her doctor

Dedicated to continuing this fight for women’s reproductive freedom in Washington

Plans to take this fight from the Texas State Senate floor to the United States Senate floor

Immigration

MJ Hegar

Wants to permanently end child separation

Wants to ensure asylum seekers are not treated as criminals and their claims are properly processed

Wants to secure the border with effective procedures and technologies

Wants to build a path to citizenship for undocumented residents that prioritizes security and reflects core values as Americans

Royce West

Believes children do not belong in cages, and families must stay together

Wants to immediately address the humanitarian crisis going on at the border

Believes the border needs more resources, like judges who can expedite hearings for asylum seekers

Wants to take a proactive approach and work with Mexico and Central America in order to stop citizens from fleeing their homes

Wants to solve the humanitarian crisis at the border, while also investing in technology and infrastructure to keep them secure

Gun violence

MJ Hegar

Wants to pass common-sense gun safety legislation to require background checks on every single gun sale, including closing the gun show loophole

Wants to stop the sale of assault weapons to the public

Wants to pass red flag laws limiting access to firearms for domestic abusers — including closing the “boyfriend loophole” — and those who would commit acts of domestic terrorism

Wants to fully fund the CDC to reverse ban on gun violence research

Wants for state and local officials to end open carry

Royce West