EXPLAINER: Understanding how martial law works, amidst the coronavirus outbreak

As social distancing recommendations aren’t fully being followed and cities in the US begin to go under lockdown, many wonder what’s next to come and if martial law is a possibility.

Misinformation spread on social media regarding martial law, often misspelled “marshall,” is causing some people to panic.

Senator Marco Rubio chimed into the trending topic to let his followers know what martial law isn’t.

Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law.



COMPLETELY FALSE



We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 16, 2020

Here’s what martial law is:

Martial law is an order imposed by the government of direct military control of the United States civilization, in response to a temporary emergency such as invasion or major disaster.

In this case, martial law would be used to combat coronavirus.

While its imposition is uncommon, the United States has imposed the rule during times of war, natural disasters and civic disputes, according to Military Times.

In the United States, martial law can be called on only by the president, or governor only within state borders.

According to WNBC, under martial law, the military would have the responsibility of enforcing order, keeping the peace, and ensuring the state remains functioning.