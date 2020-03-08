Sen. Ted Cruz opts to self-quarantine after shaking hands with person who tested positive coronavirus

HOUSTON – Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday that he has decided to self-quarantine after shaking the hand of a person who later tested positive coronavirus, according to a press release from his office.

Ten days ago during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Cruz said he had a brief interaction with the individual, who is currently symptomatic. He said he learned of the possible exposure Saturday night.

He said he has not been tested for coronavirus, because he has not displayed any symptoms.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz said in the release. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”

Cruz said he has consulted with local and national authorities as well as his personal physician.

“The physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine," he said in the release.

Cruz added that medical authorities advised, given his specific situation, the people who have interacted with the senator in the past 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission.

“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," Cruz said in the release.