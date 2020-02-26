62ºF

Politics

LIVE BLOG: Sanders braces for attacks in debate-stage clash

Steve Peoples, Meg Kinnard, Bill Barrow / Associated Press

Tags: Decision 2020, Debate, Democrats, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer arrive on stage for the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates qualified for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate.

The debate is airing live on CBS and you can watch it here.

Follow the live conversation on Twitter below:

App users click here to see live conversation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.