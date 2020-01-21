60ºF

Early voting for special runoff elections begins Tuesday for Harris, Fort Bend counties

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: politics, decision 2019, local, Texas
photo
(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Early voting began Tuesday for two special runoff elections to fill two vacancies in the Texas House of Representatives.

Texas District 148

In Harris County, voters will decide who will fill the seat for Texas District 148. The contenders for the seat are Democrat Anna Eastman and Republican Luis La Rotta. You can see a sample ballot here.

Early voting began Tuesday and will end on Friday. In Harris County, voters will be able to cast their votes at five polling locations during the early voting phase and each location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of polling locations available to voters during early voting in Harris County:

LocationAddressCityZip
County Attorney Conference Center1019 Congress AvenueHouston77002
Moody Park Community Center3725 Fulton StreetHouston77009
SPJST Lodge 881435 Beall StreetHouston77008
Trini Mendenhall Community Center1414 Wirt RoadHouston77055
The Grand Tuscany Hotel12801 Northwest FreewayHouston770-40

You can get more information on the Harris County Clerk’s Office website.

Texas District 28

The other big race is in Fort Bend County where voters will decide who will fill the vacancy for Texas District 28. The contenders are Democrat and educator Eliz Markowitz and Republican and businessman Gary Gates.

The race is being closely watched by the rest of the country as analysts feel it may indicate the trends as the 2020 election season heats up. Major political players are watching this race closely with Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro and Joe Biden all endorsing Markowitz. Read more about why this race has the national interest here.

There are five polling locations early voters in Fort Bend County can go to cast their votes before Friday. You can find out more on the Fort Bend County website.

LocationAddressCityZip
Bowie Middle School700 Plantation DriveRichmond77406
Cinco Ranch Branch Library2620 Commercial Center Blvd.Katy77494
Four Corners Community Center15700 Old Richmond RoadSugar Land77498
Irene Stern Community Center6920 Katy-Fulshear RoadFulshear77441
Tompkins High School4400 Falcon Landing Blvd.Katy77494

Early voting for both races will end Friday and election day is Jan. 28.

