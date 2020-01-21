Early voting for special runoff elections begins Tuesday for Harris, Fort Bend counties

HOUSTON – Early voting began Tuesday for two special runoff elections to fill two vacancies in the Texas House of Representatives.

Texas District 148

In Harris County, voters will decide who will fill the seat for Texas District 148. The contenders for the seat are Democrat Anna Eastman and Republican Luis La Rotta. You can see a sample ballot here.

Early voting began Tuesday and will end on Friday. In Harris County, voters will be able to cast their votes at five polling locations during the early voting phase and each location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of polling locations available to voters during early voting in Harris County:

Location Address City Zip County Attorney Conference Center 1019 Congress Avenue Houston 77002 Moody Park Community Center 3725 Fulton Street Houston 77009 SPJST Lodge 88 1435 Beall Street Houston 77008 Trini Mendenhall Community Center 1414 Wirt Road Houston 77055 The Grand Tuscany Hotel 12801 Northwest Freeway Houston 770-40

You can get more information on the Harris County Clerk’s Office website.

Texas District 28

The other big race is in Fort Bend County where voters will decide who will fill the vacancy for Texas District 28. The contenders are Democrat and educator Eliz Markowitz and Republican and businessman Gary Gates.

The race is being closely watched by the rest of the country as analysts feel it may indicate the trends as the 2020 election season heats up. Major political players are watching this race closely with Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro and Joe Biden all endorsing Markowitz. Read more about why this race has the national interest here.

There are five polling locations early voters in Fort Bend County can go to cast their votes before Friday. You can find out more on the Fort Bend County website.

Location Address City Zip Bowie Middle School 700 Plantation Drive Richmond 77406 Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Blvd. Katy 77494 Four Corners Community Center 15700 Old Richmond Road Sugar Land 77498 Irene Stern Community Center 6920 Katy-Fulshear Road Fulshear 77441 Tompkins High School 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd. Katy 77494

Early voting for both races will end Friday and election day is Jan. 28.