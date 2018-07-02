Police search for missing woman last seen in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen in southwest Houston on Monday.

Brittany Burtfield resides in the 8700 block of Ilona. Burtfield's vehicle was in the Richmond and West Sam Houston Toll Road area.

She is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair, weighing 115 pounds and standing 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Burtfield's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at 719-884-3131 or HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

