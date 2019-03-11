Police search for 2 drivers in deadly hit-and-run accident

HOUSTON - Police need your help in the search for not one, but two drivers who they said were involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Investigators said the victim Ricardo Garcia was left severely injured and in a paraplegic state.

Garcia was reportedly riding his motorcycle Sunday along the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft when he was knocked onto the ground by the driver of a blue sedan.

Police said a second driver in a dark colored pickup then hit Garcia. Neither driver stopped to help Garcia.

His family had a message for the suspects and possible witnesses.

"I have prayed for you. I have prayed for you to ask God for forgiveness and asked him to give you the strength, to give you the courage to step forward and do the right thing," the victim's sister Lorena Garcia said.

If you have any information on the hit and run, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

