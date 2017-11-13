Police dogs trained to ignore marijuana

RIFLE, Colorado - Police dogs in Rifle, Colorado, are being trained to ignore marijuana in order to sniff out other drugs.

Departments all over the state will soon be taking part in this program, and the older dogs, trained to track pot, will soon be phased out.

Rifle police officer Garrett Duncan spent the last 10 years working alongside their top drug-sniffing dog, Tulo. Duncan said Tulo is so good he even has his own publicity pictures.

Of course, as they say, you can't teach an old dog new tricks and it seems Tulo cannot be retrained to ignore marijuana.

Now Jax and Makai will have their moment. These young and very cute puppies can sniff out drugs without getting excited over the smell of pot.

"We're just not going to train them with marijuana so they won't know the odor. They won't have any reason to indicate or tell us there is marijuana around cause they won't know," Duncan said.

