SUGAR LAND, Texas - A plane slid off a runway and hit a sign at the Sugar Land Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

The incident involving a Cessna 182 happened at about 1:28 p.m.

One person, a pilot was on board, but was not hurt, according to Sugar Land spokesman Doug Adolph.

The airport remains open.

