'PIYOW': 65-year-old slugger bashes 300-pound man trying to break into her car, police say

Gainesville, Fla. - A 65-year-old Florida woman used a baseball bat to chase away a 300-pound half-naked man who she said was trying to break into her car.

Early Sunday morning Clarese Gainey said she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peaked out her window to see a 300-pound man, pulling on her car door handle and knocking on its window attempting to break all while only wearing his boxers.

"So I grabbed my bat and I braced myself, I braced myself I eased the door open," Gainey said.

That's when Gainey says 5-foot-6, 300-pound Antonio Mosely charged her.

Little did he know she was a high school softball player, a 65-year-old slugger.

"I took that bat and hit him upside the head said 'PIYOW' and he said, ;'OWW,'” Gainey said.

That's when police say Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his jeans, shirt and a sock.

"He was in his drawers,” Gainey said. “He didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing."

Police say a K-9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on -- and cocaine in his pocket. Officers brought him back to Gainey to identify him.

"I said, ‘That's him right there,’ they said, ‘Ms. Gainey, he's got a big knot on his head.’"

Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun because I would have shot him,” Gainey said. “But this right here in my gun. Because I gone 'PIYOW.'"

