Person shot during robbery at Applebee's parking lot in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - A person was shot during a robbery at an Applebee's parking lot in Pasadena, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Fairmont Parkway.

Pasadena police said the victim was inside a vehicle when shot in the leg. Police said the victim drove to Bayshore Hospital, where police were notified about the shooting.

Police said two to three suspects were driving in an older model 2010 Toyota Camry.

No arrests have been made.

