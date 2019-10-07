Person killed during carjacking spree in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - An investigation underway after a carjacking spree left one person dead in Texas City, police said.

Investigators said someone driving a red Honda Odyssey van was carjacked at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police found the same van at an apartment complex along Medical Center Drive near Monticello Drive, investigators said. The carjacker left the van at the Costa Mariposa Apartments where another carjacking took place, police said.

The carjacker fatally shot the driver of a white Maxima in the head, police said.

A manhunt is underway for the gunman driving a white Nissan Maxima.

