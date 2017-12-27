Overturned big rig blocks several lanes of I-69 Eastex Freeway

A tractor-trailer is on its side after a crash on northbound Eastex Freeway in Humble, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2017.

HOUSTON - An overturned tractor-trailer blocked several lanes of Interstate 69 Eastex Freeway on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Aldine-Bender Road.

Harris County deputies said the big rig and a car were involved in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped, and rescuers broke through glass to free him, deputies said.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Investigators said the driver of the car returned to the scene after initially leaving.

Deputies said the tractor-trailer was hauling bleach. They said crews will need to offload the cargo and clean up a fuel spill before the big rig can be righted.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area, deputies said.

