One-tank trips: 5 spots perfect for the whole family in Huntsville

One-tank trips can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places.

Huntsville, TX

Distance from Houston to Huntsville: 73 miles

Located just an hour outside of Houston, Huntsville provides some educational fun that makes for a great day trip. Whether you’re heading up to Huntsville to visit Sam Houston State, one of the many museums or Huntsville State Park, be sure to check out these five activities that showcase Texas history and entertainment.

Here are 5 places to see in Huntsville:

1. Sam Houston Memorial Museum

This 15-acre complex celebrates the life of General Sam Houston with traditional buildings, museums and its grounds. As part of Sam Houston University, the museum is large and displays a variety of historic buildings. This is a great educational trip for families, but be prepared to walk. The museum also includes a large store and a variety of rental facility options for conferences and educational events. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Huntsville State Park

With better fall temperatures getting here soon, Huntsville State Park provides 21 miles of outdoor trails along with playgrounds, a nature center and a bird blind. Guests are free to camp at a shelter with amenities at one of 160 campsites, fish at one of the many fishing piers, swim, canoe, kayak, paddle boat or picnic and simply enjoy nature. The shops at Huntsville State Park offer camping and fishing supplies, ice cream, shaved ice, groceries and more for park guests.

3. Historic Main Street

When visiting Huntsville, Historic Main Street is a necessary spot among the food, shopping and variety of professional services. Many of the downtown buildings also have murals by world-renowned artist, Richard Haas. Some traditions and festivals include Cinco de Mayo, Main Street Music Series, the Downtown Farmers Market and Huntsville for the Holidays.

4. Texas Prison Museum

Huntsville has one of the largest prisons with a 54.36 acre facility. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), the Huntsville prison system has over 13,000 inmates with seven prisons. It is only fitting that the city also has the Texas Prison Museum, which provides a glimpse into the lives of prisoners and stories of inmates. The museum depicts the history and operations within the Texas prison system. The museum also has an extensive gift shop.

5. Farmhouse Café

If you happen to be driving through the area or just need a lunch spot, Farmhouse Café offers homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner with true Texas style cooking. Breakfast options include fried green tomatoes, French toast and chicken and waffles. Lunch and dinner options include classics like chicken fried steak and chicken fried chicken along with multiple sandwich, salad, soup and other entrée options. The family-owned business is open seven days a week and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tips & Tricks:

According to Midtown University Living , people interested in getting their scuba diving certification should visit the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville.

According to Midtown University Living , Huntsville also has a lively nightlife scene for Sam Houston State University college students including bars and good college eats.

