Oldest living World War II veteran, Richard Overton, has died at age 112

AUSTIN, Texas - Richard Overton, the oldest World War II veteran, has died at the age of 112.

According to KXAN-TV he had been in the hospital for days with pneumonia.

Overton was born on May 11, 1906 in Bastrop County. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army near San Antonio at Fort Sam Houston. He served in the South Pacific during the 1940s in Hawaii, Guam, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

Overton retired from the military in Oct. 1945 with the rank of corporal.

He lived in the same house he built after the war for many decades.

Into his old age, he continued driving, smoking cigars and drinking whiskey.

In 2013, President Barack Obama invited Overton to spend Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was greeted with two standing ovations.

Reactions are pouring in from across the state, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"Richard Overton is an American icon and a Texas legend. With his quick wit and kind spirit, he touched the lives of so many, and I am deeply honored to have known him. Richard Overton made us proud to be Texans and proud to be Americans. We can never repay Richard Overton for his service to our nation and for his lasting impact on the Lone Star State. On behalf of Texas, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," Abbott said.

Richard Overton, America’s oldest WWII veteran, has passed away. A Texan and local hero to many, he will be missed. https://t.co/u2Nrb0yJU1 — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) December 28, 2018

Sad to learn of the passing of Richard Overton, whose life peronsified service to our country and local community. I was blessed to know him and will always remember him as the star of the show when we opened the new VA clinic in Austin. https://t.co/xhcsKivPzo — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) December 28, 2018

Richard Overton: a life well lived. pic.twitter.com/3bXpuvR6J6 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 28, 2018

Jan and I are sad to hear that we have lost Richard Overton, a great Texan and an American patriot who inspired so many. He was the oldest man in America and the oldest living WWII veteran. I was honored to know him. He visited the Texas Senate in 2015. pic.twitter.com/uVXeSXIEhf — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) December 28, 2018

Saluting Richard Overton for his service, spirit, and longevity. One of the last of our World War II vets has passed away at age 112. Pleased that he could share so many honors late in life, including, here, my getting the healing garden at our veterans clinic named in his honor. pic.twitter.com/7zCvnWlXhm — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) December 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.