Oldest living World War II veteran, Richard Overton, has died at age 112

AUSTIN, Texas - Richard Overton, the oldest World War II veteran, has died at the age of 112.
According to KXAN-TV he had been in the hospital for days with pneumonia.
Overton was born on May 11, 1906 in Bastrop County. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army near San Antonio at Fort Sam Houston. He served in the South Pacific during the 1940s in Hawaii, Guam, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
Overton retired from the military in Oct. 1945 with the rank of corporal.
He lived in the same house he built after the war for many decades.
Into his old age, he continued driving, smoking cigars and drinking whiskey.
In 2013, President Barack Obama invited Overton to spend Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was greeted with two standing ovations.
Reactions are pouring in from across the state, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
"Richard Overton is an American icon and a Texas legend. With his quick wit and kind spirit, he touched the lives of so many, and I am deeply honored to have known him. Richard Overton made us proud to be Texans and proud to be Americans. We can never repay Richard Overton for his service to our nation and for his lasting impact on the Lone Star State. On behalf of Texas, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," Abbott said.
