New Orleans news anchor among 2 killed in small plane crash, reports say

CNN

NEW ORLEANS - A longtime New Orleans news anchor and a pilot were killed in a small plane crash Friday afternoon, FOX 8 confirmed.

Nancy Parker, a journalist at FOX 8, worked at the news station for 23 years. Parker, 53, was shooting a story in the stunt plane when it crashed.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. a field in near Jourdan and Morrison roads in New Orleans East.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane involved was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Parker is survived by her husband and three children.

