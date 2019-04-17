Woman who set up Super Bowl, NBA playoff ticket scam sentenced

HOUSTON - A woman who stole thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims was sentenced to 25 years and five years, respectively, in prison after she pleaded guilty to two felony theft charges.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Cheryl L. Jackson convinced people to front money for the "purchase of deeply discounted tickets that would be resold online for a large profit."

“If it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Jackson falsely told the victims they were buying sports tickets from her employer, which could then be resold online for a hefty profit.

Jackson told the victims they were splitting the cost and asked for the money up front.

“The only one profiting from this scheme was Cheryl Jackson,” said Assistant District Attorney Robert Buss. “Through deception and lies, the creation of online personas and outright fraud, Ms. Jackson was stealing thousands of dollars from trusting acquaintances, turning them into victims.”

The scam included suite packages at the 2017 Western Conference playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

She also convinced another victim they would split $39,000, which was going to be made off tickets to the 2017 Super Bowl. That victim paid her $3,750.

Jackson is ordered to pay back nearly $41,000 as a condition of parole.