Woman performed sex act for $5, Pringles before being shot, deputies say

Authorities investigate a shooting at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 21, 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot Monday outside a Florida gas station after she performed a sex act in exchange for $5 and some Pringles, according to deputies.

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville reported that the woman, whose identity was not released by authorities, told investigators that after she performed the sex act, the man demanded his money back, shot her in the shoulder and then ran.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries, deputies said.

