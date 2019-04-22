Ticket stands -- for now -- for pregnant mom who let son urinate in a gas station

A Georgia mother is fighting a disorderly conduct citation issued after her 2-year-old son suffered a "potty emergency" in a gas station parking lot.

Brooke Johns, now 37 weeks pregnant, stood before a Richmond County solicitor and a judge Thursday morning to contest the ticket.

She pleaded not guilty, and her attorney asked for a bench trial because apparently there is body cam footage of the incident.

The incident began when Brooke's son, Cohen, had to go to the restroom when she pulled over at a convenience store.

Brooke was told to take it easy and not lift anything heavy due to the impending nature of childbirth. Instead of lifting up Cohen and rushing to the bathroom with him, she elected to let the boy relieve himself in the gas station parking lot.

"He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go," Brooke said.

The episode caught the attention of Richmond County deputy, who issued the disorderly conduct citation.

