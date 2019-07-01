Thousands of Gillette razors recalled due to misaligned blades, 'higher risk of cuts'

Razors involved in a nationwide recall issued by Gillette and the CPSC.

HOUSTON - Thousands of Gillette razors are being recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last Thursday.

The Venus Simply3 Disposable razors “pose a higher risk of cuts during normal use” due to a misalignment of blades during manufacturing, according to the CPSC.

This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

To find whether your razors are included in the recall, look at the 10-digit lot code on the right or left side of the plastic package. The UPC number can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code.

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors

Lot numbers:

9003A17400 and 9007A17400

UPC: 047400315358

Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors

Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC: 047400300712

If you have these razors, stop using them immediately and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

Gillette says it has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor, according to the CPSC announcement.

About 87,000 razors were sold at food, drug, and mass merchandise stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Go here for the full recall listing.

