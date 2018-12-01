Texas A&M holds special place in George H.W. Bush's heart

Former President George H.W. Bush smiles prior to the Texas Longhorns against Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 26, 2009 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Just 95 miles west of Houston, where George H.W. Bush resided, is College Station, home to Texas A&M University, a place with a special meaning for the former president.

"He loves A&M," said Warren Finch, director of the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum. "I think a lot of it has to do with the traditions."

The university not only named its school of government after Bush, but the Bush Library and Museum is also housed on campus, which is a place the former president enjoyed visiting often.

"When he comes here, he's welcome. The students love him," Finch said. "The campus really appreciates President Bush and his service."

Oftentimes, students, faculty and staff would catch Bush on campus, something they enjoyed as much as he did.

"One of the highlights of this last academic year was when President Bush came back to the campus after his long stay in the hospital, and the students spontaneously put together a flash mob," Finch said.

Bush also shared a special bond with students at the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

"The love affair between President Bush and the students of the Bush school is something that motivates us all to make sure the graduates of the Bush school are well launched to go out and make a difference in the world," Finch said.

And those who are making a difference are inspired by a man who spent his life changing not only the country, but the world.

