Deadly tornadoes rip through Lee County, Alabama

Volunteers and residents clean up trees and debris from a tornado at a home on March 4, 2019 in Beauregard, Alabama. At least 23 people are confirmed dead following Sunday's tornado outbreak with violent storms that left debris strewn across…

LEE COUNTY, Alabama - Forecasters warned for days that strong storms could develop into a dangerous tornado outbreak. It became the deadliest in the United States in at least five years.

Incredible stories of survival make clear that the heavy loss endured in Lee County was almost much worse.

Julie Morrison, her husband and son hid in a bathtub in their home of several decades. When the monster tornado ripped through the area, their home was removed from its foundation, and tossed 200 feet into trees.

Rescuers found the Morrisons under the rubble, with only minor injuries.

At least four tornadoes touched down in central Alabama, the National Weather Service said, including the EF4 that obliterated dozens of homes, including the Morrisons.

“I heard a loud noise,” said Dorothy Wilburn, who huddled with her son and daughter-in-law in the hallway of their house before the tornado plowed through the neighborhood. “The force was so hard it just pushed all us down.”

“Then I said, 'All we can do is pray right now,'” Wilburn said. The tornado ripped the roof from the home, and destroyed almost everything except the hallway. “It was a time that I never like to experience again, but I thank God for taking care of all of us.”

At least 23 people have been found dead in the aftermath of the tornado outbreak, including three children younger than 10.

“We lost children, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey during a press conference on Monday, when she also extended an emergency declaration.

Tornadoes also touched down in Georgia, where the governor declared an emergency to free up resources for the cleanup effort.

Tornado survivors and forecasters said warnings came about eight minutes before the twisters. John Duepree, the Morrisons' neighbor, left just in time.

“Honestly, when I got here last night, I didn’t recognize the land, and even my land,” he said. “I just couldn’t even believe it. I was more worried about my neighbors.”

The Lee County sheriff and search teams did not find any more victims on Monday, but the sheriff said many people are unaccounted for.

