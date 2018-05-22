Body cam video shows moments of shootout at Trump golf resort in Florida

DORAL, Fla. - Police released body camera footage Monday after a man started shooting at the Trump National Doral Resort on Friday.

Miami-Dade and Doral police arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi in the lobby of the resort.

The video shows officers firing several shots and trying to dodge bullets in the shootout. The fire alarm can be heard blaring in the background as officers run through the resort's lobby searching for Oddi.

Investigators say Oddi went into the resort and pulled out a gun after making negative comments about President Donald Trump and draping an American flag over the front desk.

Oddi was shot in the leg and one officer suffered a broken wrist. No officers were shot.

While investigators are not saying the shooting was an act of terrorism, the motive is still under investigation.

Trump was at the White House at the time of the incident.

Oddi is in jail facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and burglary.

