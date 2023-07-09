Marine taken into custody after missing 14-year-old girl found in barracks of California base camp

A Marine was detained last month after a missing 14-year-old girl was found in the barracks of a California base camp, authorities said.

Military police at Camp Pendleton — a Marine Corps base in Oceanside, California — found the teen on June 28, just over two weeks after her grandmother reported her missing to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, according to Melissa Aquino, a media relations officer with the sheriff’s department.

Captain Charles Palmer, communications strategy and operations director of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, confirmed in a statement that an unidentified “Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services,” the law enforcement agency of the Navy and Marine Corps, on June 28.

