10-year-old boy leads police on chase, says he wanted to see his mom in Detroit

10-Year-Old Leads Police on Car Chase in Michigan A 10-year-old child led police on a mile-long chase down Interstate 75 near Birch Run, Michigan, on May 27, the Michigan State Police (MSP) said. The MSP said in a Twitter thread that OnStar disabled the vehicle after the driver refused to stop. “Simultaneously, several 911 callers also reported that a child was driving a car on I-75,” officials said. “The juvenile driver ran from the stolen car before they were taken into custody nearby.” Police said no one was injured and the child was booked at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center. MLive reported that police said the child, identified in the report as male, told officers he had taken the car in an attempt to drive to see his mother in Detroit. Credit: MSP Third District via Storyful

