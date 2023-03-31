Tornado touches down in Arkansas as major storm system approaches central and south U.S.

A dangerous day is ahead for 51 million people from northern Iowa all the way down to Louisiana where large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible Friday afternoon and into the overnight.

A tornado touched down in North Little Rock, Arkansas Friday afternoon that destroyed homes and knocked down trees in the city and others nearby, like Jacksonville and Sherwood, Meteorologist Travis Shelton told NBC News.

“We’re still dealing with a lot of active weather right now, we can’t even leave our offices to investigate the damage,” Meteorologist Jim Reynolds said.

