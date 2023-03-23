NTSB: Crews failed to de-ice road before massive crash in Dallas that killed 6

FILE - National Transportation Safety Board Member Bella Dinh-Zarr speaks during a news conference at the National Transportation Safety Board headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017. Federal investigators said Thursday, March 16, 2023, that an air traffic controller cleared a plane to take off from Sarasota, Fla., while an American Airlines jet was making its final approach to the same runway last month, leading the American pilots to abandon their landing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

DALLAS – The company responsible for maintaining a Texas interstate where 130 vehicles crashed in icy conditions two years ago, killing six, failed to address the deteriorating road conditions, federal officials said Thursday.

That portion of Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth was not treated with salt the morning of the Feb. 11, 2021, crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The agency said that while North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segment 3 had pretreated the southbound lanes of I-35W 44 hours earlier with a liquid brine solution, crews checking the road about 45 minutes before the crash didn't recognize that the elevated portion of the interstate where the crash occurred needed additional de-icing treatment.

A spokesman for North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segment 3 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.