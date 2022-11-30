Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

Former President Bill Clinton tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” he said on social media.
Clinton Tweeted that he’s “doing fine overall” and is grateful he got vaccinated and received a booster.
I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 30, 2022
I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.