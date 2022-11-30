Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Former President Bill Clinton participates in The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center Presents: Two Presidents, One Extraordinary Evening at Temple Emanu-El on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” he said on social media.

Clinton Tweeted that he’s “doing fine overall” and is grateful he got vaccinated and received a booster.