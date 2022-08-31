Wild video: ‘Street takeover’ caught on camera as illegal drag racing moves onto Chicago streets

Video posted by @chilandlord via Storyful shows cars doing doughnuts and blocking an intersection in Chicago.

CHICAGO – Video shows cars doing doughnuts and blocking an intersection during a “street takeover” this past weekend in Chicago.

The video was posted by @chilandlord early Sunday morning and shared via Storyful. You can see the full video in the player above.

Information provided by Storyful notes that a Chicago police task force is working to stop “dangerous” drag racing in the city, according to the Chicago Police Department in a news release on Monday.

Police said there were nine arrests and seven vehicle impoundments on Saturday and Sunday. The police department said they expect to identify more offenders using video, including those on social media.

Local news outlets reported that a 40-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a speeding Corvette on Sunday. Police said that there was an ongoing investigation to determine if the incident was connected to drag racing.