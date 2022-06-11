‘March For Our Lives’ protests against gun violence sweep nation following hundreds of mass shootings

Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022. The march is returning to Washington after four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to take the streets in hundreds of protests across the country Saturday to push lawmakers to take action on gun violence in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Protesters are turning out to more than 450 rallies nationwide, with the largest gathering taking place in Washington D.C. starting at noon.

The rallies were organized by March For Our Lives, a youth-driven organization first created by students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school mass shooting in 2018.

Ad

Read more on NBC News here.