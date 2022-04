NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was reporting on a possible tornado when he briefly paused his live segment to call his kids and warn them about the storm.

“I’m tracking this so closely now. This is gonna go right over my house. So, very close to my house,” Kammerer said while showing that the Chevy Chase area of Maryland was under a tornado warning.

Kammerer then calls his son on the phone.

Read more on NBC News here.