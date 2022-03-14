Costco memberships may cost more this summer, report says

(Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Costco annual membership fees are due for a price increase, a report says.

According to Fox Business, membership fee increases typically occur every five years. That five-year mark is coming up this June as rates have stayed the same since 2017.

According to Fox Business, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti hinted to investors that another fee increase could hit this summer.

Costco membership prices currently range from $60-$120 per household.

In 2017, prices increased by $5-$10. How much do you think they could go up now?