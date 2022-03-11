BMW issues recall affecting more than 917,000 vehicles

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Feb.13, 2020 file photo, a wheel on a BMW car is on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show. German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17% to 1.81 billion euros ($2.22 billion) as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten the bottom line. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BMW of North America has announced a major recall over a fire risk.

The Drive citing Automotive News that the issue concerns fire risks caused by the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve.

According to The Drive, the recall impacts over 917,000 vehicles in the United States.

According to the NHTSA safety recall report filed on March 2, BMW notes that affected cars contain a PCV valve heater that “may not have been produced by the supplier to specifications.”

Per the NHTSA recall, vehicles affected include BMW 128i models, 3-series and 5-series models, X3 and X5 SUVs, and Z4s.

Owners will be notified by first-class mail and instructed to take their vehicle to an authorized BMW dealer to have the remedy performed for free.