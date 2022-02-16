Obsessed with Wordle? Try its number equivalent game, Nerdle

Following the rise of Wordle, a web-based word game recently acquired by The New York Times, a new daily numbers game is striving to make a similar impact as the viral word puzzle.

Nerdle, launched less than a month ago, is a daily numbers game intended to make math more accessible and less intimidating for its players.

According to its creators, the game was inspired by Wordle.

“Driving home with Imogen, we were chatting about the Wordle craze and agreed there must be an equivalent for us maths fans. A few minutes later, we’d decided on the rules of the game and the name ‘Nerdle’...” a message on nerdlegame.com reads. “We think it’s just as fun playing with numbers as playing with letters.”

Much like Wordle, the game is challenging and fun but also educational.

How to play

Each guess equals a calculation.

If a number or symbol is in the correct place, its tile will appear green.

If a number or symbol is a part of the solution but is incorrectly placed, its tile will appear purple.

If a number or symbols are not a part of the solution, it tile will appear black.

Players have six attempts to come up with the correct solution of the day.

Will you give it a shot? Click here to play Nerdle.