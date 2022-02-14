Walmart ends mask mandate for vaccinated employees

Walmart will no longer require select employees to wear a face mask while at work, the company announced in a memo, according to CNN.
The lifted mask mandate for fully vaccinated Walmart associates comes as a part of the company’s updated COVID-19 policy across US stores.
Unless required by the state or local government, fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear masks, CNN reports.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated Walmart associates, as well as those who work in clinical care settings, such as pharmacies, are still required to wear a face mask.