67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

National

Grandmother, stranger celebrate Thanksgiving for 6th year after mistaken text message

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: National, Thanksgiving
(Jamal Hinton)

A grandmother and stranger to whom she once mistakenly texted an invitation are gathering for their 6th Thanksgiving together this year.

The tradition dates back to 2016 when Wanda Dench mistakenly included Jamal Hinton in a group message discussing Thanksgiving plans.

Once realizing that Hinton – a stranger to her – was not who she intended to invite, Dench welcomed him anyway.

The story and Hinton’s tweet went viral.

Since 2016, Dench has had Hinton over every year for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email