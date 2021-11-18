Grandmother, stranger celebrate Thanksgiving for 6th year after mistaken text message

A grandmother and stranger to whom she once mistakenly texted an invitation are gathering for their 6th Thanksgiving together this year.

The tradition dates back to 2016 when Wanda Dench mistakenly included Jamal Hinton in a group message discussing Thanksgiving plans.

Once realizing that Hinton – a stranger to her – was not who she intended to invite, Dench welcomed him anyway.

The story and Hinton’s tweet went viral.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

Since 2016, Dench has had Hinton over every year for Thanksgiving.